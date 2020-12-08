BELLEVUE, Iowa — A second-degree sexual abuse charge against a Bellevue man has been dismissed due to a lack of evidence.
The felony charge against Shane M. Lester, 35, in Iowa District Court of Jackson County was dismissed based on a motion by prosecutors, according to court records.
Lester had been accused of sexually abusing a child younger than 12 in 2019. The motion filed by Assistant County Attorney Amanda Lassance noted that Lester had always remained “adamant that the allegation was unfounded” and that an investigation conducted by the defense led to it “informing the state of many issues with the original charge.”
“The state has assessed the credibility of the claim and found that there was a lack of evidence to support this charge,” it stated.