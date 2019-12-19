Dubuque County supervisors agreed this week to loosen income guidelines determining eligibility for a local program that provides utility assistance and other financial help.
The change was made as part of a larger effort to revise the county’s general assistance policy, which hasn’t been updated since 2014. Supervisors voted, 2-1, with Ann McDonough opposing, to update the guidelines.
Previously, general assistance applicants could earn a maximum of 50% of the federal poverty level to be eligible. This change raises that to 100% of the poverty level.
In 2019, a family of two would have had to earn $704 or less per month in order to qualify. Now, a family is allowed to have a maximum monthly income of $1,409.
The change was one of many alterations proposed by nonprofit Resources Unite, which took over the county’s general assistance program in September. Resources Unite is being paid $30,000 to administer the program.
Josh Jasper, director of Resources Unite, said raising the income threshold would help the program better align with other nonprofit organizations, and could reduce the number of appeals filed from people who are denied general assistance.
“The income guidelines are too low,” Jasper said. “You would have people that were on disability and they would be denied. As the contracted organizers, we felt it made more sense to make the policies more in line with what the needs are.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham said the new monthly income guideline is standard practice for many local nonprofits. Because Resources Unite now is working closely with these nonprofits, Wickham felt it made sense to align with those policies.
Supervisor Dave Baker said he believes the policy needs to be changed in order to reduce the number of appeals that are filed, which can delay granting assistance to those who need it.
However, McDonough voted against the change, arguing that the number of appeals filed with the program has been low since Resources Unite took over. She said raising the income threshold could increase the number of applicants and, consequently, deplete the program’s fund.
“We don’t have evidence before us indicating that we need to spend taxpayer dollars this way,” McDonough said. “We made a major change to our program recently. As far as I can tell, it’s currently working.”
McDonough stressed that she wants the program to be a last resort that is available for county residents who need it.
Jasper said 52 applications for general assistance have been filed since Resources Unite took over the program. Two people were denied and filed appeals.
Wickham said he hopes to have the entire policy reviewed and revised sometime in January.