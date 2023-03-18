PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System officials on Friday announced three finalists in their search for University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s next chancellor.
The finalists are Philip A. Cavalier, interim chancellor at University of Tennessee at Martin; Tammy K. Evetovich, interim chancellor at UW-P; and Artanya M. Wesley, vice chancellor for student affairs at University of Wisconsin–Whitewater.
Resumes provided by UW-P offer more information about each candidate:
Recommended for you
Philip A. Cavalier
has been at University of Tennessee at Martin since 2018, serving first as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs and then becoming provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs. Before coming to University of Tennessee at Martin, he worked at Lyon College, spending time as provost and as vice president of academic services. His resume also includes stints as a dean and as a professor, among other roles.
Tammy K. Evetovich has served as interim chancellor at UW-P since June. During her time at the university, she also has served as provost and as interim vice chancellor for administrative services. Prior to coming to UW-P,
she worked at Wayne State College, including stints as a professor; chair of the Department of Health, Human Performance and Sport; and dean of the School of Natural and Social Sciences.
Artanya M. Wesley
has worked at University of Wisconsin–Whitewater since 2016, holding roles as dean of students and deputy Title IX coordinator and interim assistant vice chancellor for student affairs before assuming her current position. She previously worked in UW System administration and at UW-P, her alma mater, where her roles included dean of students, assistant to the assistant chancellor for student affairs and assistant dean of students.
A press release states that the three candidates will participate in separate campus public forums with students, faculty, staff and community members in the coming weeks.
Evetovich’s forum on the UW-P campus will be held March 28, Wesley’s will be held March 30 and Cavalier’s will be held April 3. All three forums will run from 3 to 4 p.m. in Nohr Gallery at Ullsvik Hall.
After reviewing campus feedback, University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman and the Special Regent Committee who selected the finalists will interview them and recommend a single candidate to the board of regents for approval.
The person selected will replace former chancellor Dennis Shields, who left UW-P last year after being named president of the Southern University System in Louisiana and chancellor of the SU Baton Rouge campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.