MANCHESTER, Iowa -- University of Iowa graduate students will examine the Maquoketa River Watershed during a year-long study.
Students of the Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities will work with community leaders and Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials to examine issues such as water quality.
Manchester City Manager Tim Vick said the city was one of two Iowa communities chosen by the group for the year.
“We submitted an application and went through an interview process,” Vick said.
Manchester will pay $50,000 to work with the student group, an amount Vick said would be much higher if outside consultants had been hired.