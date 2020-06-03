STOCKTON, Ill. — Stockton public school board members this week hired the district's next superintendent.
James Bunting, the middle school principal at Iroquois County School District in Watseka, Ill., will take over the role on July 1 on a two-year contract. He was one of three finalists for the position.
He could not be reached for comment today.
He will succeed Colleen Fox, who has been superintendent since 2018. In February, school board members decided to not renew her contract for the position -- a move vocally opposed by a contingent of community members -- but Fox will continue to serve as elementary school principal.
In a letter to Fox obtained by the Telegraph Herald, school board members cited an “inability to create and sustain a successful working relationship with the full Board of Education” as the reason the superintendent contract was not renewed.
Bunting brings 25 years of educational experience with him, according to school board President Neill Cahill. Bunting once served as superintendent at Iroquois County School District and has had previous roles as a high school principal and a math teacher.
Cahill added that Bunting comes to Stockton from a similarly sized school district, which will be beneficial as he enters his new role.
However, Cahill declined to comment on why school board members chose Bunting.
Like every school district in Illinois, Cahill said, Stockton will face COVID-19-related challenges financially in the coming school year. Figuring out how to best operate under next year's school budget falls not just not Bunting's shoulders, but also on the school board and community as a whole, Cahill said.
Bunting, as did all candidates who applied for the job, presented an entry plan to the school board before he was hired, but Cahill declined to share details of that plan.