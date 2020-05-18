GALENA, Ill. — A price tag and timeline has been established for the cleanup of a former mine site near Galena.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently released its report detailing plans to clean up contaminated soil at the Bautsch-Gray Mine site, located about five miles south of Galena. The project, aiming to remediate about 34.2 acres, along with several parcels of private property, is estimated to cost about $21.37 million.
Initial work on the unoccupied site is anticipated to start between June and August and take 24 to 36 months to complete.
The mine was created in 1944 to collect concentrations of lead and zinc. Since its closing in 1975, erosion of the property has caused contamination of soil, groundwater and surface water, according to the EPA’s report.
The project currently planned by the EPA looks to address soil contamination. Plans for groundwater remediation are still under consideration, the report states.
Cleanup of the site will largely consist of excavating contaminated soil and replacing it with a clean, vegetated layer. Additionally, a storm management system will be installed to prevent contaminated water runoff, along with a protective cap layer that will prevent further soil contamination.
Ongoing maintenance of the site will be required in order to monitor for any new contamination and to prevent future development.
This is not the first time work will be done on the site. From 2010 to 2012, the EPA removed portions of contaminated soil from residential areas surrounding the mine site. Storm water retention ponds also were built to prevent further runoff of contaminated materials.
While the site is considered to be contaminated and requiring mediation, the report stresses that the contamination is not severe.
“The materials in the mine tailing pile are considered to be low-level threat waste materials, as are the concentrations of metals in soils at the site,” the report states. “The contaminated materials at the site can be easily contained and are not easily treated.”
The EPA also intends to conduct additional remediation on land surrounding Smallpox Creek that has undergone site-related contamination. In 1971, Eagle-Picher Industries Inc. was allowed to discharge wastewater into the creek. Remediation options for the body of water and its surrounding land are still being determined, the report states.
Don Hill, Jo Daviess County Board member and chair of the county’s social and environmental committee, said the project is the result of the county’s lead mine legacy and is required to reduce future pollution.
“It just needs to be encapsulated and covered to make it safe for everyone,” Hill said. “It’s been going on for a long time. It’s going to be an extensive process, but when they are done, it’s going to make things safer for residents.”