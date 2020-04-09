EASTMAN, Wis. -- Authorities said a man was found dead Monday night after a crash in Crawford County.
Curtis A. Steldt, 73, of Blue River, was the only person found at the scene when a passerby noticed it after 10:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Crawford County E and Wisconsin 179, east of Eastman, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Department.
Investigators determined Steldt was driving south on Crawford County E approaching the intersection when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle slid across the highway and went airborne over an embankment.
Authorities said Steldt's vehicle landed on its tires and slid into a nearby body of water that was 16 to 20 inches deep.
Emergency responders were called to the scene, where they found Steldt facedown in the water on the passenger side of his vehicle, according to the press release. The release does not state what is believed to have caused Steldt's death, but it said authorities do not believe he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The release also notes that there was dense fog at the time of the wreck.