Consultants say it’s time for Dubuque officials to decide.
Do they want to keep bandaging wounds and pouring money into an aging civic center that will become more costly to maintain every year? Or should they make the case to voters that tens of millions of dollars — and the corresponding larger tax bills — will be money well spent?
“Additional analysis is not going to bear any fruit,” Bill Krueger, principal with Convention, Sports & Leisure International said as he updated city officials on his firm’s latest analysis of options for the Five Flags Civic Center.
City Council members met Tuesday to review and discuss the consultants’ findings. The study is the third such evaluation of the 40-year-old civic center.
The city will have spent just under $200,000 for the three studies, a traffic study and soils analysis, according to city officials.
“You’re at a dilemma,” Krueger said. “You have growing capital costs and a financial performance getting worse, and (a facility) less and less competitive with other (venues) in the region. ... Do we want to stay in the game of having an entertainment venue in Dubuque or not? Putting Band-aids on Five Flags Civic Center is not a long-term solution.”
The city’s Five Flags Civic Center Commission voted unanimously prior to the council meeting to recommend moving forward with an estimated $75 million expansion. If City Council members agree, the public would be asked to weigh in via referendum.
That project would add 2,400 seats to the civic center arena and likely would reduce by two-thirds an annual city operating subsidy that currently clocks in at more than $900,000. The project also would renovate the lobby of Five Flags Theater, restore balcony seating, add an elevator and update restrooms.
A more-limited, 788-seat expansion would set the city back by about $67.6 million. However, the arena would continue to struggle to generate revenue as it would continue to face many of the issues it does now, meaning the city likely would pay an annual operating subsidy of more than $750,000, according to the consultants.
On the other hand, the $75 million plan would grow the arena from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400 seats. Increased seating and rigging height would attract higher-profile entertainment acts and increase attendance, lowering the city’s operating subsidy to $346,000 per year, according to the study.
“It will give us, kind of, the best bang for our buck,” Commission Chairwoman McKenzie Blau told the Telegraph Herald. “It will give us the seats that we need to have the concerts that we’re hoping to have and attract the people from all over the tri-state area.”
CSL International, based on interviews with promoters and tickets sold at facilities in similar markets, estimates such an expansion would more than double existing annual attendance of about 155,000 people.
Council Member Luis Del Toro questioned those projections, arguing Five Flags would “still be faced with long-term challenges when you look at the competitors we have in the market.”
Krueger argued the fact that Five Flags is able to draw the concerts and acts it has “with a deficient product” is a “testament” to there being a market that would support such an expansion.
“There is business out there,” he said, noting Five Flags is turning away concerts because of limited seating, amenities and rigging height.
The consultants propose paying for the bulk of the expansion by issuing $55 million in new city debt. The remaining $20 million would be covered via naming rights; event parking fees; a $1.50-per-ticket surcharge; and private fundraising.
City staff previously released estimated tax impacts on the first set of proposed expansion scenarios. They estimated an $85 million option would increase the average homeowner’s property taxes by as much as $153 per year, while a $58 million expansion would cost the average homeowner as much as $103 more per year.
Updated tax impact estimates weren’t available Tuesday.
The soonest council members could call a special election is March 3. To do so, council members would need to finalize ballot language by Jan 17. Otherwise, they would have until late July for a Sept. 8 special election.
“I think it behooves us to move expeditiously with good information,” Mayor Roy Buol said. “And hopefully, we can get it on one of these first ballot opportunities.”