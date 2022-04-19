Dubuque City Council members will seek a second opinion on a proposal to build a new Five Flags Center after an updated analysis estimated the project would cost $90 million.
Council members voted, 7-0, on Monday to direct the city’s Civic Center Commission to make a recommendation as to how the city should move forward with the proposed project after the recent analysis found that the project would cost about $15 million more than originally estimated.
The commission will meet on Monday, April 25. City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the commission’s recommendation could come before the City Council by its May 2 meeting.
“We want to make sure that what we have is what we want,” Mayor Brad Cavanagh said. “I think it’s worth it to come up with what we really want to put before voters.”
The proposed project involves demolishing the existing Five Flags Center arena, building a larger replacement that can seat about 6,400 and expands across West Fifth Street and making improvements to Five Flags Theater.
A 2019 estimate put the cost of the project at $74.3 million, but the new estimate puts the price at $89.7 million, according to an analysis by Conventions, Sports & Leisure International and Betsch Associates, a 21% increase.
If approved, the project would increase taxes for the average Dubuque homeowner by $193.28 in 2024, the first year the levy increase for the project would go into effect. That annual tax impact is expected to slowly fall in the following years, eventually decreasing to $161.59 in 2042.
The City Council originally scheduled a public vote for September 2020 to ask residents for permission to borrow funding for the project. However, that vote was put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, council members requested an updated cost assessment before voting on setting a new referendum date.
The earliest a referendum could be held is Sept. 13.
Tim Hitzler, founder of Key City Creative Center, was one of several residents who spoke in opposition to the project at Monday’s meeting. He said the project would be a costly mistake for the city to pursue and instead recommended the council consider alternative uses for the Five Flags Center building.
“We should ask taxpayers for alternatives and not assume that we need a Five Flags arena and spend $90 million on a Five Flags project,” Hitzler said.
Council members largely agreed that they wanted further input on the proposed project with the new cost assessment and indicated they would like the Civic Center Commission to give a recommendation on next steps the city should take.
Cavanagh said he still believes something must be done with Five Flags Center, given its current condition, but he wants the commission to provide input before the council makes a decision.
Council Member Ric Jones also supported directing the commission to provide a recommendation.
“Nobody here knows more about running a venue,” he said. “They should bring us a new recommendation.”
Council Member Laura Roussell said she also wants to get input from the commission.
“Our commission has been studying this for years,” she said. “They have great historical perspective that they can now apply.”
Council Member David Resnick said he agrees with directing the Civic Center Commission to provide a new recommendation, but he also expressed his support for scheduling a public vote for the current proposed project.
“I think we need to listen to the citizens of Dubuque,” he said. “I am still for a referendum.”
Council Member Danny Sprank suggested that the commission explore a smaller project to improve Five Flags Center that would put less of a tax burden on residents. He said he believes the city will need to spend some money on the facility in any case.
“Regardless of when this referendum happens, we’re still going to have to spend money,” Sprank said.
Council Member Susan Farber said she supports continued discussion on the project and advocated for collaborating with downtown businesses to develop partnerships that could make the project more affordable.
“I think it’s a good opportunity to continue this dialogue and understand what the decision process is to take,” she said.
Council Member Katy Wethal said she believes the council could benefit from receiving more public input on the project before deciding whether to move forward with the referendum.
“I personally believe that the stakeholders will need to have a say,” she said.
Along with the new price estimate, the cost analysis also predicts that the upgraded Five Flags Center would host fewer events and have lower attendance than 2019 projections. However, it also predicts that overall operating revenue would be higher than previously projected, from $1.75 million in 2019 to $1.96 million in the most recent study.