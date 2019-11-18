EDGEWOOD, Iowa – Officials have delayed the start of classes by two hours this morning at Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District as they investigate a threat made during the weekend.
In an announcement posted on the district website, Superintendent Rob Busch states that “a high school student made a verbal threat about bringing a weapon to school that students overheard.”
The threat was made on Friday, according to the announcement.
“Students informed their parents, who reported the information to school administrators on Sunday,” according to the announcement.”
Busch writes that the district “takes any threat of violence very seriously, and this is no exception.” School officials contacted law enforcement, who are investigating the threat, according to Busch.
“At no time has there been any immediate danger to any student or staff member,” Busch writes.
Classes are delayed “to allow for additional time for law enforcement investigation and insure the safety of students and staff,” according to a social media post by the district.