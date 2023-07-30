07252023-greenberets1-jr.jpg
Arnold McDowell (from left), Richard Mills and Roger Murray reunite at Midtown Marina in East Dubuque, Ill., on Tuesday. The men all served in the U.S. Army Special Forces during the 1960s.

 JESSICA REILLY

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Richard Mills was never one to share war stories.

At 80 years old, the Dubuque resident and former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran never cared to share memories of his time spent in Vietnam in the 1960s, not even with his wife, Rose.

