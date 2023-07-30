EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Richard Mills was never one to share war stories.
At 80 years old, the Dubuque resident and former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran never cared to share memories of his time spent in Vietnam in the 1960s, not even with his wife, Rose.
“I try to put it out of my mind,” he said. “It’s just something you don’t want to relive.”
But, on a recent afternoon, in the mostly empty dining hall of Midtown Marina in East Dubuque, Mills shared some of those stories — and more — with two men he knew would understand: fellow Special Forces veterans Arnold McDowell, 78, and Roger Murray, 80.
For Mills, the meeting was a long-awaited reunion among fellow soldiers.
He first met Murray while leading training operations in South Vietnam in the 1960s, but he hadn’t seen him since Murray was shot in the arm while on a mission to free prisoners of war from a Viet Cong prison camp and sent to Japan to recover.
Mills didn’t meet McDowell during the Vietnam War, largely because McDowell was conducting top-secret reconnaissance operations in South America during that time.
“I was 20-something years old and jumping out of an airplane at night into a country that I didn’t know,” McDowell said, adding that he couldn’t disclose much else about the operation.
After the war, Mills and McDowell met while living in Dubuque through Mills’ son, Justin, who also helped organize his father’s recent meeting with Murray, a former Dubuque dentist now living in Florida.
For years, McDowell — who also now lives in Florida — was the only person to whom Mills even considered telling war stories, but while sitting at a table with two Special Forces veterans, and with a beer in hand, Mills finally opened up.
“I really thought we were helping the people (in Vietnam), but it was hard,” Mills said. “Every day, I would meet guys, and the next day they were gone.”
As far as McDowell, Mills and Murray are concerned, being a former member of the U.S. Army Special Forces says all they need to know about a man’s character.
During the Vietnam War, when many men were being drafted into the military, they chose instead to enlist. Then, they all volunteered to jump out of airplanes as paratroopers and then volunteered again to join Special Forces, knowingly putting themselves headfirst into dangerous theaters of war.
“In Special Forces, you knew the guy next to you had your back,” Murray said. “If you were in Special Forces, you had to be something.”
Sitting together, the three talked about their experiences during the war.
Murray recalled his time in Vietnam as a medic, living in mountain villages and dining with locals.
Mills remembered training soldiers in the Vietnamese Airborne Division, often jumping out of planes with them during training missions.
McDowell talked about his time spent in South America, operating in countries Americans “were not supposed to be in” and being mostly cut off from contact with his family.
Besides the war, though, the three also shared in the feelings of rejection they felt upon returning home. In the 1960s and 1970s, anti-war sentiment among Americans was rampant, and many took out their frustration with the war on veterans returning home from service.
When Murray flew home from Vietnam in 1967, he was greeted with eggs thrown by protesters, while Mills said feces was thrown on his return trip.
“We never got any recognition when we came back,” Murray said. “It was a different time.”
They all agreed Americans’ general attitude toward veterans has vastly improved since then, and they often are thanked by strangers for their service.
Their recent meeting also gave Mills, McDowell and Murray the opportunity to reflect on the war itself.
For all of them, it was a complicated mess, one they believe could have been won if under the right leadership.
While serving in Vietnam, Mills said, he truly believed he was there to help people and defend them from harm, but today, his views on the war are much more complicated.
“It was a political war that was being fought by Washington, D.C.,” Mills said. “That’s it.”
Mills said he appreciated meeting with fellow Special Forces veterans and trading stories with them. While he expressed interest in meeting with them again, he doesn’t want to talk about Vietnam next time, adding that even though it is good to speak with someone who understands what he went through, it will always be a subject that is hard to talk about.
“We’ll probably meet again, but we probably won’t talk about Vietnam again for a long time,” he said.