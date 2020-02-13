Galena native honored with conservation award

GALENA, Ill. – A Galena native and archaeologist has received a top honor from a local conservation group.
Phil Millhouse has received the 2020 Nancy Hamill Winter Conservation Leadership Award from the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, according to a press release.
The award will be presented at the foundation’s annual meeting, held March 28 at Chestnut Mountain Resort.
The release states that Millhouse was honored for his “cultural resource preservation and his influence within” the organization. Millhouse has conducted archaeological surveys, delivered findings and created reports for most of the foundation’s preserves.
The is named after Hamill, the foundation’s long-time board member and past board president.