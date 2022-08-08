Question: I took a ride through Eagle Point Park in Dubuque and noticed the eagle statue that sits on a pillar at the old bus stop turnaround near the entrance of the park wasn’t there. Why is that?

Answer: The statue was taken down to be repaired and refurbished, according to Steve Fehsal, Park Division manager for the City of Dubuque.

