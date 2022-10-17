A Dubuque man who possessed depictions of child sexual abuse was sentenced today to six years in federal prison.
Mychal Olson, 32, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
It states that Olson entered a guilty plea on April 22 to a charge of receipt of child pornography. As part of his plea, Olson admitted that he knowingly received depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct on his cellphone between May 2019 and December 2020.
State court documents state that Australian police conducted a search warrant on an address in South Australia and found an individual in possession of child pornography. The man agreed to allow law enforcement to assume his online presence and Australian authorities began receiving hundreds of emails from multiple email accounts containing links to child pornography.
Australian police discovered Olson’s email among the accounts and alerted American authorities in May 2020. Olson was living in Waterloo, Iowa, at the time. Olson was indicted in 2021.
Olson also was ordered to make restitution, and he must serve a 10-year term of supervised release after completing his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Olson also will be required to register as a sex offender.