PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The sole licensed kennel operator in Platteville is crying foul after Common Council members this week unanimously approved new regulations concerning the housing of animals.
Bernese mountain dog breeder Dan Winch questions the legality of the revised rules and said he will continue to run his private kennel in apparent noncompliance of the new policy.
“We are not going to get rid of any animals,” he said.
Winch, who breeds dogs in his home at 345 Bayley Ave., owns seven dogs and three cats, but the change reduces the number of animals a private kennel owner can possess from 10 dogs to eight dogs or cats, alone or in combination.
As he breeds his dogs, the litters of puppies live inside his home, but the pups do not count toward the quota until they are 5 months old.
To comply, Winch would have to reduce the number of animals housed at his residence or relocate to a larger property of at least 21,000 square feet based upon the number of dogs he possesses. His property spans less than 7,000.
Winch said he cannot understand why the council is working to address a problem that does not exist, nor doing so without gauging public sentiment through a poll or study.
“Who does this benefit?” he asked. “If it’s not broken, why are we fixing it?”
Council President Barb Daus said the updated ordinance comes as part of a new push to routinely review and update all regulations.
City staff said the capacity and space requirements, while arbitrary, were derived from a review of other Wisconsin cities’ ordinances, which officials used as benchmarks.
The revised animal ordinance also establishes a prohibition on exotic pet ownership by laypersons and creates acreage and setback requirements for poultry and fowl, equids and other farm animals within city limits.
Swine and crowing fowl are prohibited, but the ordinance makes exceptions for mini-pigs and quiet roosters.
“You could have a rooster, but it couldn’t crow,” Daus said. “And if it did, then you’d have to get rid of the rooster.”
Daus said the revised ordinance prepares for potential problems.
“A few years ago, a kangaroo was hopping around Dodgeville,” she said, referring to a 2005 case in which a 150-pound marsupial was spotted hopping down U.S. 151 in Iowa County. “You think these are things that aren’t going to happen, but that isn’t necessarily the case.”
Platteville’s city attorney determined that current kennel license holders must ultimately comply with the new ordinance, but the council included a provision that permits holders to operate under current regulations for the remainder of the year plus one additional year.
Each year thereafter, kennel owners can request an additional one-year extension if they can show cause.
Although Winch has until at least December 2021 to comply, he said he will continue to seek extensions.