The City of Dubuque will examine potentially reorganizing downtown city offices with a new study.
On Monday, the Dubuque City Council approved a request for proposals to hire a consultant to conduct the facilities capacity and reorganization study, which would examine the space usage of City Hall, City Hall Annex, the Historic Federal Building, Multicultural Family Center and the Old Engine House located at 1805 Central Ave.
The findings of the study could result in the city relocating city offices and renovating interior spaces. Offices under review would include the Human Resources Department, Finance and Budget Department, City Clerk’s Office, Planning Services Department, Public Information Office, City Manager’s Office, Engineering Department, Information Services, Economic Development Department, Health Services Department, Housing and Community Development Department, Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support and the Human Rights Department.
Project Manager Steve Sampson Brown said the study was proposed in response to the city’s growing workforce, which is now pushing the city’s current office space to its capacity limits.
“We don’t have much vacant space as we add employees,” Brown said. “Pretty soon we’re going to be at a place where we have no place to put our new employees.”
From fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2022, the city added the equivalent of 14.97 full-time employees in new positions.
Additionally, Brown said the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the number of residents coming to city offices for assistance and shifted work schedules of city employees.
Brown said all of these changes warrant the city reconsidering the use of its current space and seeing if it can be better utilized.
“We’re going to be looking at how we can best utilize the space we have instead of going out to purchase more space,” Brown said.
The hired consultant would meet with city departments stationed downtown and provide a recommended plan for reusing the city’s interior spaces, provide schematic floor plans and establish cost estimates for needed renovations.
Brown said the scope of those renovations remains unknown until the study is completed but added that the city is “keeping an open mind.”
The city intends to hire the consultant by the end of April, which is expected to cost $45,000 to $60,000. Under the current schedule, the report would be completed and presented to Dubuque City Council by mid-July.
Dubuque City Council Member Laura Roussell praised the proposal and called it an opportunity to improve city workspace efficiency.
“I think it makes sense to find the best places our employees can be efficient and effective when they work together,” Roussell said. “If the right people aren’t working next to each other, it makes them inefficient in the use of their time.”
City Council Member Danny Sprank said the city has many aging office buildings, and they may require renovations to meet the city’s modern workforce demands.
“We have some truly aging facilities that need some investments,” Sprank said.