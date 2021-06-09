A former member of the Eagles will perform at a fundraising event for a Dubuque hospital.
Don Felder will perform at Finley Health Foundation’s 10th annual Miracles on the Mississippi Gala, set for Aug. 14 at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque.
A member of the Eagles for 27 years, Felder co-wrote the hit “Hotel California.” After leaving the group in 2001, Felder also became a New York Times bestselling author with his memoir, “Heaven and Hell: My Life in The Eagles.”
The event raises money in support of a spiritual care endowment with UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Ticket information is available by calling 563-557-2700 or emailing finleyhealthfoundation@unitypoint.org.