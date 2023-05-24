The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos on Tuesday awarded two grants to local organizations and took further steps for future development at Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Board members of the DRA approved two core grants at their monthly meeting at Q Casino — $10,872 to Veterans Freedom Center and $20,000 to Dubuque Jaycees.
The grant to Veterans Freedom Center will fund upcoming events on Memorial Day, including the return of a parade.
“The Memorial Day parade is put on through a collaboration of local veterans groups throughout the tri-state area,” said Kathy Buhr, DRA director of strategic philanthropy and Schmitt Island development. “After a three-year hiatus, the parade is relocating at Schmitt Island.”
The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, in the Q Casino parking lot and end at Veterans Memorial Plaza. A short program and cookout will follow. The events are free to attend .
Jim Wagner, one of the founders of Veterans Freedom Center, thanked the DRA for its contributions to the center over the years.
“The Veterans Freedom Center has been doing very, very well because of people like yourselves and people in the tri-states,” he said. “We get no state or federal funding. We do all of this on our own. Without the grants from the DRA, it’d be slim going.”
The Dubuque Jaycees’ award will help pay for this year’s Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular on July 3.
Buhr said more core grant awardees will be announced in July, but the two grants awarded Tuesday needed to be approved earlier in connection with their respective events.
Also on Tuesday, the DRA approved several items related to development plans on Schmitt Island, though Q Casino and DRA President and CEO Alex Dixon said exact plans will be discussed publicly in the coming weeks.
“I think it’s really important for everyone to know we are hard at work doing detailed design work as it relates to many development activities taking place,” Dixon said. “I’m so excited for us to be taking these enabling steps to move forward with development on Schmitt Island.”
DRA officials have shared several development ideas in the past, including an outdoor amphitheater on the former greyhound track site. The City of Dubuque was awarded a $3 million Destination Iowa grant earlier this year for that project.
One of the items DRA board members approved Tuesday was increasing its commitment to that Destination Iowa project by $700,000, bringing the total DRA contribution to $8.7 million.
The board also approved up to $5 million of the existing project budget for design and pre-development expenses.
“The net sum of this (action) is things are moving,” Dixon said. “Things are moving on Schmitt Island.