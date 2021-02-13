The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Lemiel C. Brown, 24, of Chicago, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree harassment.
- Samantha L. Peterson, 31, of 611 University Ave., No. 3, was arrested at 6:20 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine.
Zachary J. Dunkin, 44, of Bussey, Iowa, reported the theft of a motor vehicle worth $6,000 at about 7:50 a.m. Thursday outside of 1600 Butterfield Road.