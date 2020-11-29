LANCASTER, Wis. — The Lancaster Common Council rejected a proposed change to municipal code relating to waste management in the city.
The suggested change was driven by a will to prevent residents from leaving their trash cans and recycling bins curbside all week long rather than just on collection day.
Proponents suggested an ordinance requiring the receptacles be removed from curbside within 24 hours of collection.
Lancaster Mayor Dave Varnam said the issue was better handled as a nuisance complaint. Other council members said they hadn’t observed recycling bins being left near the street all the time.
Fourth District Alderperson Katie Reuter proposed the ordinance changes, saying people don’t want to move the bins because they are too big, so they often leave them by the street all week.
The ordinance change was rejected, 5-3.
Fourth District Alderperson Katie Reuter, who proposed the change, voted in favor as did Alderpersons At-large Matt Pennekamp and Stuart Harper.