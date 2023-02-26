Dubuque council votes to pause on speed cameras until June
Dubuque City Council members on Monday night pumped the brakes on a push to install automated speed cameras in the city.
After extensive discussion among council members and comments from residents, council members voted unanimously to postpone to June the first reading of the ordinance detailing how the speed cameras would be implemented and how fines would be issued.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh proposed postponing consideration of the ordinance to give city staff time to conduct a traffic study in May to determine the prevalence of speeding on major city roadways.
Prior to Cavanagh’s suggestion, City Council members were divided on the proposed ordinance.
The ordinance stipulated that vehicles detected by the cameras traveling at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit would receive a fine, while vehicles driving 6 to 10 mph over the speed limit in a school or construction zone also would receive a fine.
No fines would be issued for vehicles traveling 1 to 5 mph faster than the posted speed limit.
Before voting to push the discussion to June, council members on Monday voted, 6-1, to amend the proposed ordinance to include a stipulation that would exempt all drivers from being charged a civil fine for their first citation issued by the speed cameras.
Man arrested in Chicago in connection with Dubuque shooting
Dubuque police announced Friday that an arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month.
Aaron C. Johnson, 25, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque. Burns died on Feb. 7 after sustaining “several gunshot wounds” in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue, according to police.
Johnson was located and arrested in Chicago on Thursday by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is in custody in Illinois, where he is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
Police previously reported that they responded at about 12:45 a.m. Feb. 7 to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue after receiving a report of gunshots and found Burns. Officers attempted life-saving measures on Burns before he was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
An ensuing investigation found that there was a disturbance involving “roughly a half-dozen” people, including Burns, in the yard adjacent to 711 Rhomberg Ave., during which a gun was fired before those gathered fled. Police previously said Burns was intentionally shot, and no one else was injured.
Dubuque Community Schools settle negligence lawsuit
Dubuque Community Schools officials recently settled a lawsuit that claimed that the school district’s negligence allowed the sexual assault of a student in 2019.
The family of the female student, who previously attended Hempstead High School, will receive $125,000 under the terms of the settlement, to be paid by the district’s insurance carrier.
The family filed a lawsuit in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County in October 2021 alleging that the negligence of district officials allowed the student to be sexually assaulted on campus.
School board members unanimously approved the settlement agreement at a recent meeting. The settlement agreement states that it is not an admission or concession that the family has “any viable or meritorious claim” against the district or its representatives.
HomeGoods coming to Dubuque, prompting movement at mall
A major homeware retailer is coming to Dubuque.
HomeGoods will open in Kennedy Mall in the next 12 months, mall spokesman Joe Bell confirmed to the Telegraph Herald on Monday.
“It’s always important to bring in popular retailers, and this is one of those out there,” Bell said. “It will be part of the reshuffling we’re doing at the facility.”
HomeGoods was introduced in the U.S. in 1992 and now operates more than 800 locations across the country, selling a wide variety of homeware, furniture and décor.
The HomeGoods location will span 24,217 square feet in the space currently occupied by Books-A-Million, as well as four adjacent stores that are now vacant. Books-A-Million will move into a 12,212-square-foot portion of the former Younkers women’s store.
Dubuque city manager proposes utility rate increases
Dubuque’s city manager proposes increasing the price of all city utilities in the coming fiscal year.
The proposed utility rate increases for the fiscal year that starts July 1 would result in a $7.87 increase in the average monthly bill of Dubuque residents using city utilities.
The increases are included in City Manager Mike Van Milligen’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget for the city. He told the Telegraph Herald that the utility rate increases are necessary for a city effort to raise employees’ wages, along with capital improvement projects planned for next fiscal year.
City Council members must approve a budget for next fiscal year by the end of April. City departments will present their budget proposals to council members over the next month.
For fiscal year 2024, Van Milligen proposes raising the city’s monthly water rate by 8%, the monthly sanitary sewer rate by 8%, the monthly curbside collection rate by 2.9% and the monthly stormwater rate by 11.1%.
City Council members said Tuesday that they still wanted to hear more information on how the money from the proposed utility rate increases would be used, but that they have confidence in the city manager’s recommendation.
Southwestern school district looks to buy 92 acres
HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Southwestern Wisconsin School District officials will seek voter approval to purchase 92 acres of adjacent farmland for future growth.
The district will host a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the high school in Hazel Green to review the plans for the $1.29 million purchase. District residents then can weigh in on the proposal ahead of a public vote that will be taken at the meeting, where a simple majority from voters will be needed to approve the purchase.
If approved, the district would purchase the land with plans to retain about 22 acres directly west of the high school building and sell the remaining 70 to an area farmer or other interested party. While the district has no immediate plans for the 22 acres, officials expressed a desire to obtain the land to allow for future growth.
“We really don’t want to be landlocked,” said Superintendent John Costello. “We aren’t looking at any immediate needs for that space, but it’s not too often that land next door to you comes up for sale.”
Costello and other district officials floated several potential uses for the land, including as a potential site for a new elementary school if the district decides to build one in the future. The current elementary school was built in the 1950s, Costello said.
The district already submitted the $1.29 million offer to close by April 15 contingent upon receiving voter approval Monday. The district would borrow the funds for the purchase and then pay off the lion’s share with the funds received from the resale of the 70 acres.
