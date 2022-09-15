Dubuque police said a man has been arrested for his role in a local ATM-skimming scheme that resulted in fraudulent withdrawals of more than $33,000 in 2018.

Ionel Iancu, 54, of Glendale, Ariz., was arrested at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging ongoing criminal conduct, a felony.

