Authorities said the parents of a Dubuque toddler found unresponsive in her crib face charges after the seriously injured 2-year-old tested positive for exposure to drugs.
Antonio J. Kitch, 28, and Amanda L. Draves, 32, both of 720 E. 22nd St., were arrested at 5:10 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of child endangerment.
Court documents state that Kitch and Draves took the 2-year-old girl to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on May 20.
A search warrant application states that Draves told doctors that she laid the child down to sleep at 7:30 p.m. on May 20. When she came back to check on the child approximately 10 to 15 minutes later, Draves found the child unresponsive and not breathing.
Doctors at MercyOne noticed bruising around the child’s left eye, bleeding from the left ear and signs of malnourishment.
A scan indicated bleeding in the brain, and the child was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of life-threatening injuries, documents state.
Tests of the child’s hair in Iowa City indicated exposure to cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol, according to documents.
Draves cooperated with an Iowa Department of Human Services request for a sample of her hair. The test showed positive results for cocaine exposure, documents state. Kitch refused to voluntarily provide a hair sample and was served a search warrant to obtain one. His hair sample tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.
Draves admitted to using cocaine “one time about two years ago” but denied using meth or marijuana, documents state. Draves also told police that Kitch “smoked marijuana in their bedroom” the day they took the toddler to the hospital.