Dennis Streif spends about two weeks setting up all of his Christmas decorations in his Dubuque home.
It’s not that he is particularly slow at putting everything in place. But with 34 trees and more than 3,000 ornaments, it is a massive undertaking.
“I just try to go at my own pace,” Streif said. “I love setting everything up.”
For him, Christmas is the greatest time of the year, and he does absolutely everything he can to make the most of it.
Where most families have one Christmas tree in the house, Streif has multiple trees for every room, including the bathroom, and every one of those trees is themed with ornaments.
A tree in his living room is cluttered entirely with Santa Clauses.
Another tree in the kitchen is filled with classic cartoon characters.
His pride and joy is the elephant tree, a 10-foot tall collection of nearly 600 elephant ornaments. It garnered the nickname “The Hunt” because it takes some genuine searching to find an elephant ornament that Streif doesn’t already own.
“It’s not just a collection for him,” said Tina Hamel, Streif’s girlfriend. “It’s a passion. It’s a passion for what Christmas means.”
For Streif, Christmas is a core part of who he is.
He remembers first falling in love with the holiday as a child. His family didn’t have much, but there was always an effort made to make Christmas special.
“We always got a real tree, and they always tried to get us what we wanted,” Streif said. “That’s what inspired me to want to make Christmas special for others.”
That passion for Christmas is what inspired him to start crafting his own Christmas ornaments.
For the past 40 years, he has crafted handmade ornaments and sold them in local markets and festivals. During that time, he estimates he has created and sold tens of thousands — and given away many more.
Streif said the true meaning of Christmas is to celebrate Jesus. During the holidays, he works to emanate the teachings of Christ by giving back to those that need it, so, every year, he bakes 30 batches of cookies and gives them away.
“God gave us Christmas, so we could give back,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
When he isn’t making ornaments or baking cookies, Streif can be found writing out hundreds of Christmas cards for family, friends and fellow church parishioners.
All of this is done between visits with family, where he revels in the amazement on children’s faces as they gaze at his collection.
However, he said he doesn’t covet the trees or any of the ornaments. When he dies, he wants them all donated to other families that will want them.
In the end, Streif said, he won’t take the ornaments to his grave, but he can take the memories he has made during the holidays.
And if his ornaments can create memories for others, then he is glad to share every one of them.