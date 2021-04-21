ELKADER, Iowa — A recently appointed Elkader City Council member was elected to keep his seat, and two people — including one write-in candidate — were elected to the Garnavillo City Council on Tuesday.
In Elkader, Anthony Hauber received 148 votes, while Caleb Shea received 77. Hauber was appointed earlier this year to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Ed Josten.
In Garnavillo, Shelley Dietrich and write-in candidate Luke Clefisch were elected to two council seats. Dietrich received 67 votes, and Clefisch received 42.
Robert Bodish, who previously resigned from the council but ran again, received 29 votes.