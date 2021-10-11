A Dubuque celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday honored Native American people, culture and history, while also recognizing the decimation of indigenous communities caused by European and American colonization.
The Dubuque event, now in its second year, attracted more than 75 people for a night of storytelling, food and musical performance at Multicultural Family Center.
“This event is acknowledging the Indigenous people that were here before colonization happened,” said Jody Durnin, a Dubuque resident of Meskwaki and Irish descent who recently accepted a city proclamation of the holiday on behalf of the Dubuque for Indigenous Peoples Day Committee.
Indigenous Peoples Day was envisioned at a United-Nations-sponsored international conference in 1977 as a replacement for Columbus Day. Multiple states and cities across the country have recognized it. Last week, President Joe Biden issued the first presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day.
Columbus Day, which was proclaimed a national holiday in 1934 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and currently is one of 11 official federal holidays, has fallen under increased scrutiny as more attention is drawn to the Italian explorer, who is recognized as a harbinger of slavery in the Americas and the genocide of native peoples.
“I’m a White guy who thinks it’s really important to move away from honoring Columbus and honoring the original inhabitants of this land,” said Eric Anglada, who helped organize the Dubuque event.
Monuments and observances dedicated to Columbus have been wrapped within larger debates over how the U.S. recognizes its complex and contested history.
“History has been written by the Europeans and Caucasians,” Durnin said, leaving out the perspectives of the marginalized, even in Dubuque.
The city's Five Flags Center visually showcases the banners of nations who have laid claim to the land since the 1600s.
But much like people have embraced the erroneous narrative that Columbus “discovered” the New World, it is easy to discount the Native Americans who lived in Dubuque before colonists, for at least 11,000 years.
“My question is, why isn’t the Meskwaki flag flown there?” Durnin asked.
The Meskwaki people lived and mined in the Dubuque area since the early 1700s, exchanging lead ore with English and French traders for other items. By 1830, the Meskwaki were driven from the area by White settlers.
At a recent Dubuque City Council meeting, Mayor Roy Buol read a land acknowledgment that states the ground the city stands on has “been home to several Indigenous nations” and “occupied and seized over time.”
At Monday’s event, cultural educator Larry Lockwood — a member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe, musical performer and cultural educator — described the removal of Native American children from their families and relocation to federally backed boarding schools. The campaign of forced assimilation, which occurred from the 1860s to the 1970s, was intended to, as he put it, “beat the Indian” out of Native youth.
At the schools, Native children were forbidden from speaking their native language, practicing traditions and wearing traditional clothing.
“Think of the generational trauma that occurs because of that,” Lockwood said. “This is part of my healing. … Telling the stories, the songs.”