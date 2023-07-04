Question: How do I decide whether to take an injured or sick family member to a local hospital emergency department or to urgent care?
Answer: Molly Beckley, trauma and EMS coordinator at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said it can be hard to decide whether to go to an emergency department or urgent care, particularly if you are in crisis mode.
“(In the emergency department), we really think about vital signs and your ABCs: airway, breathing and circulation,” she said. “In the case of, for example, an insect sting, any reaction like shortness of breath or hives everywhere merits a visit to the ED. If it’s just a localized red rash, urgent care can take care of that.”
Recommended for you
Jeff Baker, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital’s director of emergency and cardiopulmonary medicine, said emergency departments are intended for any potentially life-threatening situation.
“That could be, but not limited to, chest pain, stroke symptoms, shortness of breath, excessive bleeding, significant fractures, high fever or any previous medical condition that has gotten worse,” he said.
Beckley said urgent care clinics can handle many non-life-threatening conditions.
“Sprained ankles, insect bites, rashes, minor lacerations, those kinds of things, can be treated at urgent care,” she said.
The rule of thumb is that if the condition needs immediate attention but is not life-threatening, then urgent care should be the patient’s choice if their primary care physician is not available.
“But if an individual feels like they need to be seen, they shouldn’t hesitate to come (to the emergency department),” Beckley said. “You know your body better than anyone else.”
Question: What is the City of Dubuque’s policy for parking in alleys?
Answer: Russ Stecklein, Dubuque’s transportation services operations supervisor, said alley ordinances can vary depending on their location in the city.
“Most, but not all, downtown alleys are signed with no parking,” he said. “There are some special residential districts downtown and around the colleges that allow alley parking (for residents or students).”
In general, Stecklein said, outside of the downtown area, parking is allowed unless there is signage that indicates otherwise. There are some exceptions to the policy regardless of signage.
“For example, the ordinance does allow a 15-minute parking limit for things like unloading groceries or loading or unloading other items, even if there is normally no parking,” Stecklein said. “An example in an alley where you can’t park would be parking under a fire escape. That isn’t allowed under any circumstances and would result in a ticket.”
As a rule of thumb, Stecklein advises residents to follow the signage wherever they are looking to park, since the policy varies depending on the location.
Anyone with questions can call the city’s Transportation Services Department at 563-589-4266 or the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4410.