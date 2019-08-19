MAQUOKETA, Iowa — With a new hospital under construction, Maquoketa leaders are discussing what the future will hold for the soon-to-be-former Jackson County hospital building.
Last month, members of the Jackson County Regional Health Center Board of Trustees held meetings with city and economic development leaders regarding the future use of the hospital site at 700 W. Grove St.
In June, hospital officials broke ground on a new, $37 million hospital facility that will be located on a 25-acre parcel along 17th Street on the south side of Maquoketa.
Hospital trustee Matt Osterhaus said the new facility won’t be finished until December 2020. However, trustees wanted to begin exploring the future of the current 12-acre hospital site.
“We’re trying to set a plan of what opportunities might be out there,” Osterhaus said. “We want the site to be used in a way that will benefit the community.”
Osterhaus said economic development and city leaders have been consulted to assess what community needs the hospital site could address.
Nic Hockenberry, director of the Jackson County Economic Alliance, said any redevelopment of the hospital site would take extensive planning. He said two developers already have examined the site.
One suggested the existing hospital buildings be renovated for future use, while the other suggested the buildings be demolished.
What the hospital buildings would be used for remains undetermined, but Hockenberry said general interest has been shown in the buildings being converted into housing.
“We understand there is a housing need in the community,” Hockenberry said. “Are there particular kinds of housing that we would need to use the site for?”
Hockenberry said independent senior housing was listed as an area of particular interest to community leaders.
There also was discussion about creating a mixed-use facility, with potential for commercial space being made in the existing buildings.
Ultimately, any development would be conducted by a private developer, Hockenberry said.
Osterhaus said discussions still are in their early phases, and no decisions have been made.
“I don’t have any preconceived notions of what it should be,” Osterhaus said. “We’re looking for the expertise available to us to help us figure out the future of the site.”