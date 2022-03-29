City of Dubuque officials propose adding the equivalent of 23 full-time staff positions as part of 2023 fiscal year’s budget, a significant increase compared to previous years.
The proposed increase in FTEs would be about three times larger than the current fiscal year’s budgeted amount, and more than twice that of the prior fiscal year.
Under the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, the city would hire the equivalent of 30 full-time employees, reduce part-time positions by the equivalent of 6.77 full-time employees and increase seasonal positions by the equivalent of 0.42 full-time employees, resulting in a net increase of 23.65 full-time employees.
The overall increase in staff would cost the city an additional $2,212,476 in fiscal year 2023 and bring the number of City of Dubuque full-time employees to the equivalent of 750.37.
Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the proposed increase largely stems from the continued expansion of city services.
“This budget year, we identified some fairly significant service gaps,” he said. “My goal is to recommend that we fill those gaps.”
Van Milligen pointed to the proposed hiring of seven new firefighters next fiscal year. Four of those new firefighters would man a third full-time ambulance shift for the city, helping to reduce response times in the city’s West End. The other three new firefighters would be used to reduce department overtime expenditures.
“Those seven new firefighters are going to allow us to better serve the city,” Van Milligen said.
The city’s Information Services Department had the second-highest increase in full-time equivalent employees with the addition of three new positions.
Chris Kohlmann, Dubuque’s information services manager, said the city is working on a number of new projects related to improving its enterprise resource planning software and email systems, which has created a larger workload than current staff can handle. In the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, Kohlmann seeks to hire a help desk position, a user technology specialist and a chief security officer who would improve cybersecurity for the city.
“We’re exceeding the capacity of what we can reasonably do in the city,” she said. “This gives us the ability to meet that increased workload.”
Several city departments also are upgrading existing part-time positions to full-time. Van Milligen said this change largely is being made to help fill the positions amid a nationwide workforce shortage.
The city’s transportation services department, for example, is creating four full-time bus operator positions while reducing the number of part-time operators. The number of full-time city bus operators would increase to 15.
Transportation Services Manager Ryan Knuckey said hiring people willing to drive buses part-time has proved challenging, but the addition of four new full-time drivers will allow the city to more reliably staff its buses.
“It’s hard to get coverage of our routes with part-time employees,” he said.
Knuckey emphasized that the city is not laying off any part-time drivers and instead will wait for drivers to retire from their positions or seek other work before filling the new full-time positions.
Van Milligen also said staff increases will better position the city to apply for and receive federal grant funding created through the American Rescue Plan Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The proposed budget also includes a new grant analyst position in the city manager’s office.
“What we’re looking at is the opportunity to compete for a significant number of federal and state grants in the coming years,” he said. “We have to be staffed up at a level that makes us able to be competitive, and the only way to be competitive is to get the conceptual designs and applications for those grants put together.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he supports the proposed increase in city staff and that some departments have been understaffed for several years.
“I think one thing people need to know is the significant pressure that people in public service have been under during the entire pandemic,” he said. “Those last two years have made it difficult for us to provide the city’s necessary services.”