The executive director of the Dubuque Museum of Art will leave his post March 30 to take a position with the Iowa Arts Council, the organization announced Thursday.
David Schmitz, the museum’s executive director since 2015, has been named administrator of the state council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. Julie Steffen, the museum’s board president, has been named interim director.
According to a press release, a search to find a permanent replacement for Schmitz will begin soon.