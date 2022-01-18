MANCHESTER, Iowa -- The city of Manchester has its first two participants in its voluntary early retirement program — a pair of longtime police officers.
Capt. Rick Carnicle, who has 33 years of service to the city, will retire Jan. 28, and Lt. James Wessels, who served for 32 years, will retire Feb. 15.
The program was made available to any city employee who will reach 55 years of age by the time they retire and have worked a minimum of 20 consecutive years with the city. Once applications are approved by the City Council, participants receive two lump-sum payments of $20,000 into their health reimbursement accounts — the first occurring on the day they retire and the second on July 1.
City Manager Tim Vick said the hiring pool for new police officers is pretty shallow and pretty competitive, so it will be difficult to find replacements, but the city is grateful for the years put in by Carnicle and Wessels, who both deserve to retire.
“They’ve both put in over 30 years with the city and we appreciate everything they’ve done,” Vick said.
As a thank-you, council members approved a resolution that will allow Carnicle and Wessels to keep the service weapons they used while working for the police department.
The city also will host an open house to honor both men from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Manchester Fire Department community room.