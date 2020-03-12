PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Faced with questions of inconsistent enforcement of Platteville’s sidewalk snow removal policy, officials are mulling whether to tighten the city’s municipal code.
City staff recently presented the Common Council with potential modifications, which could include shortening the duration of time that elapses before enforcement begins after a snowfall.
“It’s the safety balance,” City Manager Adam Ruechel said. “We want to make sure people with strollers, people walking, people in wheelchairs have that accessibility. But ... you don’t want to be known as the municipality that all you’re doing is revenue grabbing, which isn’t the case.”
The city requires property owners to clear public sidewalks within 36 hours of a snowfall and employs a part-time code enforcement officer to check them no earlier than 24 hours after a snow event concludes. Property owners whose sidewalks are not cleared receive a notice on their door, alerting them that the sidewalk will be checked again after an additional 24 hours. Property owners who still have not cleared their sidewalks after 48 hours are billed by the city, which utilizes a contracted provider to clear them.
But because the code enforcement officer only works on weekdays, enforcement does not always begin at the 48-hour mark. Since the first snowfall of 2019, the city has delivered 217 notices and had 72 properties shoveled.
Council Member Isaac Shanley said Platteville provides residents with too much time to clear their sidewalks.
“I think we’ve complicated this ordinance,” he said, suggesting the city eliminate the courtesy notice and conduct enforcement after 24 hours.
The issue will be considered again by council members at a future meeting.
Snow removal policies vary markedly among area communities. Lancaster, Wis., and East Dubuque and Galena, Ill., require residents to remove snow that has accumulated during the preceding 24 hours by a set time each day.
Lancaster code sets the time at 11 a.m., while the deadline is noon in the two Illinois communities. None of the cities have a dedicated inspector, but rather rely on city crews or residents to alert officials of violations. In practice, the City of Lancaster will not initiate enforcement until a reasonable amount of time has passed after the snow ceases falling, said City Administrator David Carlson.
In Galena, City Administrator Mark Moran said residents generally have a day to clear their sidewalks following a snow event. This season, the Galena Police Department mailed eight letters notifying noncompliant property owners and made several personal visits and phone calls, but the city issued no fines.
Both the cities of Dubuque and Peosta, Iowa, enforce a 48-hour sidewalk clearing policy. Dubuque provides property owners with a single warning per season if they have not cleared their sidewalks within 48 hours. Those who do not comply are billed and, in the future, are not provided with a courtesy notice. The city relies on residents to notify officials of infractions. Since October, 175 people received notices and 63 had their sidewalks shoveled, said city civil engineer Jon Dienst.