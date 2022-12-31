For Dubuque high school senior Allison Klaas, the appeal of cheerleading is the friendships she forms with her fellow participants.
"I love the connections you feel with other girls," she said. "We all have a common goal. Even though it’s difficult sometimes, everybody is there to achieve the same thing, and getting there, you build so many amazing relationships."
This week, Allison had the opportunity to connect with cheerleaders from around the United States as she and several hundred of her peers prepared to perform on Sunday, Jan. 1, in the London New Year's Day parade.
Cheerleading company Varsity Spirit reports that the parade attracts more than 10,000 participants, who perform for a live audience of 500,000 and more than 500 million TV viewers.
Allison, 17, has cheered for Hempstead High School football and wrestling for the past four years and was selected as team captain of the wrestling cheerleaders this year.
She earned the chance to travel to London for the parade at a camp that Hempstead hosted this summer, during which students perform for national judges from Universal Cheerleaders Association, a brand of Varsity Spirit. Students can be selected as All-American cheerleaders based on character, leadership and skill, and those chosen as All-Americans have the opportunity to register for events such as the London parade, which they pay to attend.
Hempstead cheerleading coach Mandy Enke said Allison was one of several Hempstead students selected as All-Americans, but the only one from the school going to London.
Varsity Spirit confirmed that Allison is the only cheerleader from the Telegraph Herald's coverage area performing with their group in the parade.
Enke described Allison as mature and supportive of her teammates.
"If she wants to do something, she will work until she gets there, and her skill has definitely developed each year," Enke said. "She has blossomed as a person. When I first met her, she was a quiet girl, and she’s definitely come out of her shell. She’s not afraid to step up as a leader, and the girls look to her to do that."
Since November, Allison has been practicing the routine she will perform in the parade. On Monday, she and her mother, Jennifer Klaas, left for London. They spent the past week meeting other cheerleaders, exploring the city and even taking a day trip to Paris on Thursday.
Ahead of the big event, Allison said she looked forward to seeing the crowds along the parade route, which winds its way past London landmarks including Trafalgar Square and Big Ben.
She said her experience this week reaffirmed her goal to study abroad in college.
"I love being so close to other European cities," she said. "Just the culture and the diversity is crazy, and I’m so grateful to be able to experience that. … It was a perfect way to come over here and see the city while also doing something I love."
