Allison Klaas, a senior at Hempstead High School in Dubuque, will participate this weekend as a cheerleader in the London New Year's Day parade.

For Dubuque high school senior Allison Klaas, the appeal of cheerleading is the friendships she forms with her fellow participants.

"I love the connections you feel with other girls," she said. "We all have a common goal. Even though it’s difficult sometimes, everybody is there to achieve the same thing, and getting there, you build so many amazing relationships."

