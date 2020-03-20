A Dubuque man facing multiple felony charges for dealing crack cocaine recently was convicted by a jury.
Curnet J. Brewer, 36, was convicted in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County following a four-day trial for a controlled substance violation, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is set for May 4.
Police said Brewer fled on foot from police during a March 6 traffic stop. When he was caught, officers found 12 individually wrapped bags of crack cocaine that Brewer had thrown over a fence.
Brewer still faces two felony charges after being charged in September with two additional controlled substance violations. Police said he sold crack cocaine to undercover informants on two occasions in April.