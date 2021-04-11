Authorities: Man killed girlfriend’s husband in Illinois
HANOVER, Ill. — Authorities announced Thursday that a man was arrested on charges of killing the husband of his girlfriend in Hanover and discarding his body in the Mississippi River last month.
The girlfriend is charged with helping him conceal the death and obstructing an ensuing investigation.
Levi T.J. Meyers, 35, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with five counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count each of concealment of a homicidal death and aggravated battery. All the first-degree murder counts relate to the death of Keith A. Heidenreich, 48, of Freeport. A press release states that Meyers is from Freeport but that he has a residence in Hanover. Court documents state that he lives in Savanna.
Danielle K. Heidenreich, 39, of Savanna — the wife of Keith Heidenreich — is charged with concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice. Both have been arrested and are being held in Jo Daviess County Jail in Galena — Meyers on $1 million bond and Danielle Heidenreich on $250,000.
The body of Keith Heidenreich was found in the Mississippi River at Miller’s Landing, about four miles north of Savanna, on March 10, and authorities said at the time that his death was suspicious.
Residence total loss after fire on Clarke Drive
A Dubuque residence is considered a total loss following a massive blaze on Monday, though no injuries were reported.
Firefighters responded at about 5:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 590 Clarke Drive, said Dubuque Assistant Fire Chief Cal Motsch. The building was heavily involved when they arrived.
Shortly before 6 p.m., the structure was fully engulfed in flames, with black smoke billowing into the sky. Portions of the charred building started to collapse as firefighters sprayed down the structure.
Firefighters worked to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby structures and dealt with a gas line that burned off at the meter. A crew from Black Hills Energy arrived on scene to shut off the gas.
The structure was not occupied at the time of the fire, and the residents of the building had been accounted for, Motsch said. He said he was not aware of any injuries.
Council moves forward with demolition request
Dubuque City Council has tentatively approved a request by the Dubuque Dream Center to allow for a historic building to be demolished, while expressing hope that the building’s destruction can be avoided.
City Council members approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment, which was requested by the center, to remove the building located at 1620 and 1628 White St. from the Washington Street Neighborhood Conservation District.
This would allow the center located at the corner of East 16th and White streets to purchase the property and demolish it to allow for the creation of green space and an external elevator addition.
The proposed ordinance will not be given final approval until it is voted on again by the City Council two more times on April 19 and May 3.
The Dubuque Dream Center provides child care services, but possessing the proposed green space would allow the Dream Center to become a licensed child care center with the state, allowing it to bring in additional revenue.
Dubuque resident gets 50 years in prison in sex abuse case
A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 50 years in prison for sexually abusing two children in separate incidents, declaring that the man’s actions will haunt his victims for decades.
“The ripples from the defendant’s actions will still be moving outward long after any of us are here,” Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt said Monday during a sentencing hearing for Christopher W. Stechman.
Stechman, 45, previously entered a written guilty plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, first-degree harassment and third-degree harassment.
As part of a plea deal, charges that would be dismissed are indecent contact with a child, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, enticing a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
“The damage inflicted by the defendant is incalculable,” Shubatt said.
East Dubuque residents elect 3 new council members
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque residents elected three new City Council members on Tuesday.
For the Ward III seat, challenger Jeff Burgmeier garnered 88 votes to more than double the 41 votes received by incumbent Dawn Stelpflug. Burgmeier, 60, is a sales coordinator for Hodge Co. in Dubuque.
In the Ward II race, semi-tractor trailer freight driver Tim Fluhr received 25 votes to top former Council Member Jacob Walsh’s 19. Fluhr will succeed Adam Arling, who did not run for re-election. Newcomer Brett Muir was elected to the Ward 1 seat in an uncontested race, succeeding Delbert Belken, who also did not run for re-election. In another uncontested race, Pamela McCarthy was elected to a two-year term as city clerk Muir, Fluhr and Burgmeier will serve on East Dubuque City Council for four years.
Mural aims to fuel conversation
A new mural aiming to further the dialogue about racial equity will start taking shape on Friday, April 9, in downtown Dubuque.
“I Am A Man,” a two-story creation by Iowa artist Dana Harrison, will grace the side of the building located at West Eighth and Bluff streets.
Billed as a “temporary exhibition,” the mural is based on a photograph by photojournalist Bob Adelman. It was taken in 1968 during a memorial march in Memphis, Tenn., days after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
King had planned to lead the “I Am A Man” march in Memphis, which supported the sanitation workers strike that began in February of that year, calling attention to dangerous working conditions, low pay and racial violence.
The local effort is a partnership between Dubuque Museum of Art and Voices Productions, the organization behind Dubuque’s assortment of murals.