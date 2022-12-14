The donation bin outside the front door has been constantly full since opening day in August at Community Clothes Bin in Epworth, Iowa. This has allowed volunteers to “be picky” while sorting clothing, sending the remainder to St. Vincent de Paul in Dubuque.
EPWORTH, Iowa — During a meeting at the United Methodist Church in Epworth, Michelle Theisen planted the seed for the Community Clothes Bin.
Theisen held the vision for a free clothing space in the back of her mind, and once she shared it with her community, everything fell into place faster than she ever had imagined.
The Rev. Michael Schueller offered a room in the St. Elizabeth Pastorate faith formation building at St. Patrick’s Church, and the doors opened for business in August. Three days each month, Theisen and volunteers provide clothing for men, women and children free of charge.
Across the hall from Epworth Community Food Pantry, the former classroom now looks like a small thrift store. Seasonal clothing is spread among racks and stacked on shelves, while the next season’s attire waits neatly folded in plastic bins. Theisen’s children are grown, and she embraces the endeavor as her “new baby.”
Theisen, an employee at Clarke University, has volunteered at Open Closet, a clothing resource center in Dubuque. She is motivated by the service component but sees keeping clothing out of the landfill as a bonus.
“Everything donated gets used,” Theisen said. “We have so much. We’re picky about what we keep.”
The leftovers go to St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores, and what remains after they make selections are shredded for mattresses, eventually being shipped to a country in need.
According to Theisen, the effort has served people from Dyersville, Holy Cross, New Vienna, Epworth, Farley and Peosta, with 12 to 15 families shopping on most open days and evenings. There are no forms or requirements, and the clothing is free for everyone.
“Even if a child needs a pair of old jeans to rip up for a Halloween costume, it’s for the community to use,” Theisen said.
The donation bin outside the front door has remained full since opening day. Theisen is surprised by the quality of clothing being donated, with many brand-new items filling the bags.
“People are awesome,” she said.
With a list of 30 volunteers, Theisen said there is always room for more who would like to help sort and organize the donations.
Of seeing her dream come true, Theisen said: “It’s sometimes overwhelming. It’s here. It’s happening.”
There are many things she feels still are needed, such as more commercial clothing racks and children’s coats.
“I have to remind myself it’s only been a few months,” she said.
Theisen wants to thank the community for donating and remind everyone Community Clothes Bin only accepts clothes that are clean. She also said bras, underwear and sock donations need to be new or never used.
“I’m grateful this has happened and hope more people will utilize us,” she said.
The Community Clothes Bin can be found at 106 First St. SE in Epworth. The location is open the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon and the third Monday and Tuesday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Those seeking assistance can contact Theisen at 563-845-1480.
