DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Three more days.
That’s all that’s left before thousands of baseball fans descend on Dyersville for the much-anticipated Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds matchup Thursday evening at the Field of Dreams.
With game week underway, excitement is building among officials, businesses and community members as they gear up for one of the busiest times of the year.
“We should have a tremendous week in Dyersville,” said Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque. “I don’t know if I even have the words to describe how cool this is for our community.”
Abby Sejdini, owner of Dyersville Family Restaurant, said she’s already seen an increase in out-of-town customers and expects many more by the end of the week.
“We’re so thankful to be in this community right now and be part of this big event,” she said. “I hope (all the new visitors) take away what this town is all about, and that’s the baseball and the movie and our community here.”
She added that the area is a little bit more prepared this year than last, now that they’ve experienced the festivities once before.
“Now, we know what’s going to happen and what’s coming for us,” Sejdini said. “We’re just excited, so let them come.”
Keith Rahe, president of Travel Dubuque, added that while the festivities represent something special for Dyersville, they’re also good for the Dubuque area as a whole.
“(After last year’s game), I repeatedly heard ‘I’ve never been more proud to be from Iowa,’” he said. “The event showed who we are and our heritage.”
Now, that opportunity has circled back around with a team many in the area live and breathe: the Chicago Cubs. Rahe said this has amped up excitement even more.
“This is Cubs and (St. Louis) Cardinals country,” he said. “And the Cubs fans are over the moon. For the team to be playing in a cornfield in Iowa, it’s just absolutely amazing.”
‘Continue the momentum’
Last year’s game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees drew attendance numbers of over 8,000 people, with another 6.1 million people watching the game on TV. It was the most streamed regular season baseball game in FOX Sports history, and also one of Dyersville’s biggest events in recent memory.
Officials are now looking to capitalize on that energy to keep people coming back.
“We’re building on what we did last year,” Jacque said. “You want to do things a little bit better and a little bit different each year because you don’t want the same monotonous thing to happen.”
Learning from last year’s experience, changes have been made to traffic management and local restaurants are ramping up their staffing to prepare for the influx of customers.
Rahe also pointed to several new celebratory additions this year, such as the Budweiser Clydesdales and the addition of the Minor League game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad City River Bandits on Tuesday evening.
“MLB has done a lot of work with that to expand their footprint,” Rahe said. “It says a lot about how they’re trying to continue the momentum.”
