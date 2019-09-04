BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Bellevue man is scheduled to be arraigned this week on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse.
Shane M. Lester, 34, is charged with the felony in Iowa District Court of Jackson County. His next court hearing is set for Friday, Sept. 6.
Court documents state that Lester sexually abused a child who was younger than 12 at the time and that the crime was committed between February and July 20. No information was provided on whether Lester knew the child, nor where the crimes were committed.