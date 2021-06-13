In Valentine Park Community Garden in Dubuque, there is a quaint hill that used to be the site of a farmhouse.
That building, on property that was purchased by the city, is now gone, and all that was left was the hill, sparse of trees and drenched in sunlight throughout the day.
Four years ago, Dubuque resident Jake Kohlhaas saw the hill’s potential.
He soon went to work, not to build a new structure but a garden. For Kohlhaas, it was an opportunity to not only grow his own produce but to give it to his neighbors, as well.
“It was a great space for a garden,” he said. “I wanted to have a nice place to garden and have neighbors that are also interested to be able to do the same thing.”
This is the inaugural year of Valentine Park Community Garden, and 10 of its 24 plots are claimed. Like other community gardens in the area, it is voluntarily maintained by its neighbors, with residents reserving plots to tend themselves. In return, they reap whatever vegetables or fruits are grown there.
Kohlhaas spent years working to see Valentine Park garden come to life, but it’s not unique to the area. It is one of several community gardens that have sprouted in the tri-state area in the past 10 years.
For some of those involved in community gardening, it’s a new and unique opportunity to grow their own food and develop a stronger relationship with their neighbors. For others, it’s an immense opportunity to introduce fresh produce to low-income neighborhoods that have been deemed food deserts, or areas deprived of easy access to quality foods.
“Community gardens can be at the forefront of the health movement,” said Cordalie Benoit, vice president of American Community Gardening Association. “It creates access to healthy foods and makes people, especially children, more interested in growing their own food.”
But for many, it is uncharted territory, filled with concerns over affordability, vandalism, theft and overall longevity.
“I am honestly worried about some things, like vandalism or something like that,” Kohlhaas said. “I know there is going to be something that happens, but for me, it’s really a community-building thing. So, we’ll see what happens.”
Budding opportunity
The past 10 years have seen a dramatic rise in community gardens throughout the country. From 2012 to 2018, the number of community gardens in city parks in the 100 largest U.S. cities had grown by 44%, according to the Trust for Public Land.
The growth of community gardens in the tri-state area also started around the same time, with many gardens being less than 10 years old, though some are older. For example, the Galena (Ill.) Community Garden was created next to Wienen Memorial Park in 2006.
Jeffrey Wood, president of Galena Community Garden, said it was a way to provide access to land for gardening for those living in homes or apartments where such a hobby would be impossible.
“The idea was to provide an outlet for gardeners that had no other option,” he said. “It was about pooling resources together to give everyone a chance to have their own gardening space.”
Today, the garden consists of about 100 plots, with all but two rented.
Benoit said the expansion of community gardens is driven by a range of factors.
She said community gardens, particularly those in urban areas, are started largely because local residents live in apartments or own homes with yards that are either too small for a garden or are too shrouded by tree cover. Many of the gardens started in cities are often efforts by residents to revitalize formerly blighted properties.
“Urban areas often have a lot of spare lots, property that isn’t being used,” Benoit said. “It’s becoming more common to see that land turned into a community garden by the neighbors.”
While many of the community gardens in Dubuque started with the aim of creating gardening space for residents, they also were created to revitalize previously unused properties.
In 2019, Korrin Schriver and her husband opened ReEvolution Farms on the site of the former athletic fields behind Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque. The Schrivers, who purchased the land for about $40,000, turned it into farmland, with about half being small plots that residents can rent for their own gardening space.
“We wanted it not to be an eyesore for the community,” Schriver said. “We want to offer up space for anyone that wants to come up and garden.”
In 2014, Leslie Shalabi and her husband founded Convivium Urban Farmstead, a nonprofit organization with the mission of connecting people through the growth of fresh local food. Part of that project was the renovation of a century-old greenhouse property on Jackson Street in Dubuque.
Since then, Convivium has continued to expand its gardens and now provides what it calls common beds. While these gardens are not tended by community members, Shalabi said residents are actively encouraged to take whatever produce they want from them.
“This is our answer to a traditional community garden,” Shalabi said. “We tend the beds, so we know that they will be supported.”
However, many proponents of community gardens see them as much more than just a project to improve a neighborhood’s aesthetic. Some argue that community gardens are the key to a future that ensures access to fresh produce for low-income communities.
The City of Dubuque already started its own initiatives to use community gardens as a way of increasing fresh-food access to low-income neighborhoods. Community Development Block Grant funds will be used to create aquaponics systems on vacant lots throughout the city.
Alexis Steger, director of housing and community development for the city, said the aquaponic gardens will be targeted at neighborhoods in town that are deemed food deserts and will allow residents to freely access fish and vegetables.
“We have some lots all over the city that are not buildable,” Steger said. “Right now, we are just mowing grass, so we are going to take those parcels and build an aquaponics system.”
Steger said the city will spend $90,000 on the initiative and currently plans to create three individual aquaponics systems. City officials intend to host community input sessions later this year to gain input on where the aquaponics systems should be located. While the project is still in early development, Steger said construction on the gardens likely will begin in the summer of 2022.
While it remains unknown how effective community gardens are at reducing food scarcity in these neighborhoods, studies indicate that they can produce a statistically significant enough amount of produce to have an impact on the local food supply.
A study by University of Wyoming in 2018, which examined community gardens in the state, found that they produced a harvested yield of
128 pounds of food over a three-year period, or about 0.51 pounds of food per square foot of used land.
Last year, Galena Community Garden had 800 pounds of excess fresh vegetables that it donated to the local food pantry. Convivium Urban Farmstead produces about 3,000 pounds of produce per year.
Proponents of community gardens also contend that their benefits to communities go beyond supplying additional food. In fact, several community garden managers argued that the gardens can greatly strengthen the sense of solidarity that neighborhoods share.
“A lot of people used to find their sense of community at church, but that isn’t always the case anymore for a lot of people,” Benoit said. “For many, community gardens are becoming that new way to build relationships and find that sense of community.”
Shalabi said she believes community gardens, which allow for the shared experience of growing and harvesting food together, can and have improved the sense of community in Dubuque.
“It’s another way to connect people,” she said. “People are sharing this space, and they are growing closer because of it.”
Potential causes of stunted growth
While community gardening advocates espouse their numerous benefits, they also are aware of the many issues that gardens can face.
Kohlhaas said he is preparing for the first issue that inflicts nearly all community gardens — vandalism and theft.
“Up at the park, garbage cans have been burned down, so I’m assuming there is going to be something,” he said. “I think it’s generally something that community gardens have to prepare for.”
He plans to put up fencing around the garden and keep it locked in order to reduce the chance of such an incident occurring.
Benoit said occurrences of vandalism and theft are rare in community gardens, but they do occur. Community garden operators have adopted strategies in an effort to deter such actions, such as fencing and leaving out excess food for anyone to take.
“People that garden their own plots don’t want to have all that work be stolen,” Benoit said. “They will put baskets outside the fence to make it clear that what is inside is ours and what is out there is yours.”
Shalabi said Convivium Urban Farmstead’s gardens have experienced vandalism, but the occurrences have been relatively rare.
“It happens, but it’s not anything that has been a problem,” she said. “Most people understand that the food is for everybody and don’t take too much. We’re not worried about it.”
However, while theft and vandalism create short-term problems, community gardens often are more threatened by waning gardener interest.
The University of British Columbia estimated that the average startup cost for a community garden is between $7,500 and $10,000, but garden managers often still must pay for continued land use, water and gardening supplies. These costs are often covered by charging individual gardeners plot rental fees, but if a garden has a lack of renters, then the costs of the garden can become problematic.
“A community garden needs a community that will support it,” Benoit said. “It’s common for many community gardens to have turnover.”
Wood said Galena Community Garden saw a dramatic increase in plot renters with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the overall interest in the garden has increased and waned throughout its existence.
“It’s been an ebb and flow,” Wood said. “It’s always a challenge to keep up with expenses. People have been very generous to us, but we are always buying seeds, plants, insurance, water and paying for the land lease.”
Schriver said ReEvolution Farms has struggled to find significant initial interest in its available plots. In the garden’s first year, one plot was rented.
“Spreading the word is definitely something that is a little bit of a challenge,” Schriver said. “There is an intimidation factor, I think, and you really need to work to foster that community.”
Benoit said many gardens can find more gardeners by actively reaching out to residents.
“You need to have continual community outreach so other people want to join when there is available space,” Benoit said. “It helps to not just have the gardeners interested in the garden.”
Wood said Galena Community Garden started an initiative to involve students in the gardening process as a way to generate interest at an early age.
“We’re doing kind of an intergenerational project,” Wood said. “We want children to see what gardening is all about.”
Community gardens potential
Despite the challenges, community gardens in the tri-state area continue to emerge, and now, local governments are taking a more active role in their development.
Along with the city of Dubuque’s aquaponics project, the Dubuque County Food Policy Council also is looking to bring more community gardens to Dubuque County.
“With community gardens, we have an opportunity to build a more equitable and just food system,” said Michaela Freiburger, chairwoman of the Dubuque County Food Policy Council. “The city has properties that are vacant that could be utilized for food production, and these could be used to support traditionally underrepresented communities.”
Freiburger said the Food Policy Council is in the process of collaborating with both the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County governments to secure funding for the development of several publicly supported community gardens. At the moment, the council seeks to secure funding for 15 different community garden sites for two years.
Freiburger said many of these gardens ideally would be suited for minority populations that currently struggle to obtain foods that are culturally significant to them, such as the Marshallese.
“We want to grow foods that they would traditionally have grown in their homeland and now don’t easily have access to,” she said. “We have a Marshallese community in Dubuque. They have a hard time finding culturally appropriate foods.”
Freiburger could not provide an exact cost estimate for the initiative but added that the council eventually intends to have the local communities take over management of the gardens that were built for them.
Overall, proponents of community gardens see their proliferation in the tri-state area as an immense opportunity to improve community relations, increase the food supply and improve the health of residents.
“I don’t know a single city in Connecticut that doesn’t have at least one community garden,” Benoit said. “That state was an early adopter, and I could see it eventually going the same way for a lot of the country.”