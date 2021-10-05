Mortgage loan officer Robin McEnany (right) tosses dirt into the air during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new GreenState Credit Union facility at 3405 Stoneman Road in Dubuque. The new facility will replace the credit union's current location at 1805 John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque.
Construction officially is underway on a new Dubuque facility for Iowa’s largest credit union.
On Monday morning, more than 30 people attended a groundbreaking ceremony for GreenState Credit Union’s facility at 3405 Stoneman Road.
“This is a great day for Dubuque. This is a great day for our business community,” said Molly Grover, Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “We love ribbon cuttings at the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce because they are about progress and growth, and this day is no exception. “
The site was the longtime home of Richardson Motors, which had a dealership there from the late 1960s until December 2019. The business is now located at 5400 Westside Drive along U.S. 20.
Plans to construct the new GreenState Credit Union facility were confirmed in February, shortly after contractors demolished the former Richardson Motors building.
When completed, the new building will replace the credit union’s current location at 1805 John F. Kennedy Road, which opened in August 2019. In an email, GreenState Chief Marketing Officer Jim Kelly described the move as “a simple issue of space.”
“Our Dubuque membership is growing, and so we wanted a larger space that we could grow into,” he wrote.
According to Kelly, the 7,800-square-foot building will offer retail, commercial, trust and mortgage services. Officials hope to complete construction by August. Kelly noted that the total cost of the new facility — including design, demolition of the former building, construction, furniture, equipment and signage — will be about $7 million.
At Monday’s groundbreaking, Chief Mortgage Officer Ryan Doehrmann said the new facility will help the credit union reach more members and further establish a presence in the area’s economic scene.
“We’re going to build a bigger and better branch to support more people and give back to the community,” he said.
GreenState currently employs 11 people in the Dubuque market, according to Kelly, and “it is a safe bet” that the business will add more in the coming years.
Brady Lee, branch manager for GreenState in Dubuque, said he looks forward to the community connections that will be forged at the new location.
“We’ve only been (in Dubuque) a few years, and the impact for our members is already being felt,” he said. “This building, this exposure, is going to give us the ability to make that tenfold.”