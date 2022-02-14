Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share additional developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dubuque pizza restaurant has opened a new space focused on fun.
Pizza Ranch, 2020 Radford Road, recently opened a FunZone arcade and two new party rooms.
Work on the 2,400-square-foot expansion started in early September, according to Manager Tony Powers.
“It’s an added dimension to our buffet-style concept,” he said. “Parents like playing the games just as well as kids do.”
Powers said the new arcade features about 25 games and is open during all normal restaurant hours.
“FunZone is a new concept that Pizza Ranch is adding on to existing stores or new stores being built,” he said.
A spokesperson for Pizza Ranch told the Telegraph Herald in an email that the chain’s first FunZone arcade opened in 2010, though the company started focusing on adding arcades to its eateries across the Midwest in 2018.
According to the Pizza Ranch website, Dubuque’s FunZone arcade is one of 13 open at Iowa Pizza Ranch locations.
The Dubuque arcade includes virtual-reality games, crane games, Skee-Ball and basketball games, Powers said. Some of the gaming options also allow customers to win points and redeem them for prizes.
The two party rooms have access to the new arcade. The rooms can seat 24 people each.
Since the expansion opened this month, Powers said, the arcade has garnered lots of compliments from families.
“As of now, it’s gone over well,” he said. “Even in town, I don’t think there’s a game room as substantial as we put in. It gives another place for kids to come and enjoy their time. It’s a good night out for the whole family.”
The Dubuque Pizza Ranch can be reached at 563-556-4488.