PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville’s series of community dialogue sessions will continue on Wednesday, Aug. 19, regarding the city’s Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. at 405 E. Main St. and is open to all community members, who are asked to wear masks and maintain 6 feet of social distance from others, according to a press release.
People also can attend via Zoom, either through the web app or telephone.
Attendees will be given the option to identify themselves, and a comment/suggestion/question box will be placed at the entrance.
Zoom participants can request to speak and share questions or comments by utilizing the app’s chat feature.
To join the meeting remotely, visit www.bit.ly/322zPPc or call 1-888-475-4499 and enter the meeting ID — 891 5777 8367 — when prompted, followed by the passcode, 001679.