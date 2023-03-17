A man accused of fatally shooting a Dubuque man last month has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
Aaron C. Johnson, 24, of Chicago, recently entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. The charges stem from the Feb. 7 fatal shooting of Lonnie E. Burns, 31.
Court documents state that police received a report of a shooting and a person on the ground in the 700 block of Rhomberg Ave. at about 12:45 a.m. Feb. 7.
Officers who arrived on scene found Burns unresponsive and lying in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave., and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
"During the autopsy, the medical examiner was able to determine that Burns was shot twice in his left arm, which penetrated his torso," documents state. "He suffered (an) additional gunshot to his back."
Documents state that traffic camera footage shows six people get out of a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue on Feb. 7 and walk to 711 Rhomberg Ave., and a "confrontation" with Burns began on the sidewalk.
“One subject from this group removes a gun, which was concealed on his person and aggressively moves towards Burns with the gun displayed,” documents state. “Burns pushed this subject back into a parked vehicle, and Burns and this subject begin to wrestle. This subject then fires a gun at Burns. Burns attempted to flee the area, and this subject continues to shoot at Burns.”
Johnson was identified as the shooter through multiple interviews with others present during the shooting, as well as traffic camera footage, documents state.