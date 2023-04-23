Dubuque police arrested a man after a high-speed chase early Sunday.
Dominique K.J. Swain, 25, of Eugene, Ore., was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Sunday on a charge of eluding and interference with official acts-bodily injury. Swain was also cited with 14 traffic violations.
Court documents state that officers noticed a vehicle at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday with a dark window tint. The officers turned on emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Johnson Street. The vehicle then "quickly accelerated" northbound on Garfield Avenue and failed to yield to the squad car's siren.
The vehicle fled westbound on Stafford Street and failed to stop at three stop signs, documents state, and the officers involved reached speed of 54 mph in a 25-mph zone. The vehicle then turned westbound onto Ries Street, losing control and hitting a parked car.
The vehicle continued to flee northbound on Windsor Avenue. Documents state that the pursuing officers reached a speed of 59 mph in a 30-mph zone during this part of the pursuit, documents state.
Officers then reached a speed of 73 mph in a 25-mph zone while pursuing the vehicle northbound on Burden Avenue, documents state. The vehicle eventually lost control and hit a stop sign at the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Edith Street.
The driver, later identified as Swain, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, ignoring commands to stop, according to documents. Swain was eventually detained in the 600 block of Edith Street.
One police officer sustained a sprained ankle during the foot pursuit.
Swain was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of injuries, according to crash reports related to the incident.