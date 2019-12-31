James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville will celebrate the new year today at a time that’s easier on your sleep schedule.
The library will host its New Year’s Noon Celebration from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today.
The event will feature crafts, games, activities, refreshments and a countdown to noon.
“Special guests include those famous ice princess sisters, so bring a camera to get pictures,” writes Youth Services Librarian Kimshiro Benton-Hermsen.
The event is open to all ages, but attendees younger than 7 must be accompanied by a teen or adult.