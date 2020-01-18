Question: Is there anywhere in Dubuque where I can recycle glass?
Answer: Officials from the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency are working to purchase a pair of containers for glass recycling. Those should become available in a few months’ time, agency administrator Ken Miller said.
Agency officials recently were approved for an Iowa Department of Natural Resources grant to cover the $18,000 cost of the two containers.
Miller said it will take several weeks for the containers to arrive, at which point officials will need to label them and set them up. He said those containers will become available to residents in April at the earliest.
“That’ll be a few months before we get those containers on site,” Miller said.
One container will be placed at the agency’s landfill, 14501 U.S. 20 W., and officials are finalizing the location of the second one, Miller said. Residents will be able to use the containers to recycle food container glass and bottles.
Miller said those containers will be the only city-sponsored glass recycling sites. He noted that there are local retailers who accept items covered by the state’s bottle bill deposit law, which covers beverage containers.
Question: During what hours is it legal to remove snow in a residential area of Dubuque?
Answer: The City of Dubuque allows snow removal equipment to be operated at any time.
Powered equipment such as “lawn mowers, small lawn and garden tools, riding tractors and snow removal equipment” considered necessary to maintain properties are exempt from the city’s noise ordinances if those items are kept in good repair, according to city code.