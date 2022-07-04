Police said an Illinois man led authorities on a brief chase Sunday night in Dubuque.
Isaid Ignacia, 39, of South Elgin, Ill., was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Asbury Road on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that police attempted to stop Ignacia’s vehicle at North Grandview Avenue and Clarke Drive after observing him driving the wrong way on Central Avenue a short time before.
The vehicle drove away from officers at the speed limit until reaching a parking lot in the 2400 block of Asbury Road, where Ignacia was taken into custody.
