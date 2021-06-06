An electronics recycling drop-off event will be held next weekend in Dubuque.
It is slated for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12, at Dubuque Municipal Services Center, 925 Kerper Court. It is being offered by the Dubuque Public Works Department in partnership with Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency.
A press release states that the items that will be accepted for free include computer towers, printers, keyboards, mouse, and cables; cellphones; DVD players, VCRs and stereos; holiday lights; and small household appliances such as toasters, blenders and mixers.
There will be a $15 fee for TVs, monitors and laptops.
Appointments are required. They should be made by Thursday, June 10, by calling 563-589-4354 or online at dmaswa.org.
Items that will not be accepted include microwaves, stoves, refrigerators, dishwashers, freezers, washers/dryers, air conditioners, furnaces, water heaters and water softeners.