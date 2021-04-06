The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tiffany J. Spark, 33, of 2230 Francis St., was arrested at 9:51 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Thomas Place on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Spark assaulted James R. Spark, 47, of 980 Thomas Place.
- Peter W. Triervieler, 39, of Peosta, Iowa, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a warrant charging third-degree harassment.
- Jermaine D. Bolds, 28, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, was arrested at 3:07 p.m. Sunday in Dyersville, on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Bolds did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on July 28.
- Sandra G. Sullivan, 71, of 3940 Mount Alpine St., reported $5,000 worth of criminal damage to one vehicle and $1,500 worth of damage to another between 1:30 and 8:52 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
- Amanda H. Hense, 38, of rural Dubuque, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $715 worth of items between 4:05 and 6:41 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Jennifer C. Steines, 44, of 2733 Tiffany Court, reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between Thursday and Friday while it was parked in the 3000 block of West 32nd Street.