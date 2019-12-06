ZWINGLE, Iowa — Authorities said a Zwingle man has passed more than $38,000 in bad checks.
He is accused of writing dozens of bad checks in three states since 2017.
Robert J. Barton, 44, is charged in Iowa District Court of Johnson County with one count of first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft and one count of money laundering-acquire property, according to court documents. Barton had a court hearing on those charges this week.
Court documents state that, on May 10, Barton tried to purchase a $17,540.75 vehicle, $3,835.54 worth of tools and $1,725.52 worth of saws with checks from a closed Fidelity Bank account in North Liberty, Iowa.
Barton is accused of writing more than 50 checks on the closed account from October 2017 to May 2019. The checks totaled more than $38,000 and were written in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, according to the documents. In most cases, Barton would purchase tools with a check from the closed account and pawn the tools for cash, documents state.